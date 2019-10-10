SEC Picks, Kickoff Times and Networks for Oct. 12 Games

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This week 13 of the SEC teams are in action with only one of the seven games involving a non-conference team.

Last week, I went 4-1 with my picks finally missing an Auburn game. I picked them to beat Florida. For the season, I am 47-9 with my picks.

Here’s this week’s picks, kickoff times and networks for each game. All times are Central.

Arkansas at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network — This is a game that could go either way. Kentucky and Arkansas are both 2-3 on the season. The Hogs are 0-2 in SEC while the Wildcats are 0-3. The Pick: Arkansas

South Carolina at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN — The Bulldogs are one of four undefeated teams still left in SEC. South Carolina is 2-3 and coming off a victory over Kentucky. The Pick: Georgia

Mississippi State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network — Both teams have been disappointments this season. Mississippi State is 3-2 while Tennessee is 1-4. The Pick: Mississippi State

Alabama at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., CBS — Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the nation and one of the four undefeated teams in SEC. Texas A&M is 3-2 on the season and already lost at home to Auburn. The Pick: Alabama

UNLV at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network — UNLV isn’t very good. They are 1-4 and haven’t won since the opener. Vanderbilt is just 1-4, but has played a much tougher schedule. The Pick: Vandy

Ole Miss at Missouri, 6 p.m., ESPN2 — Missouri is 4-1 on the season, but still undefeated in SEC play. Ole Miss is 3-3. This will be Missouri’s fifth home game in a row. The Pick: Missouri

Florida at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN — This game involves two of the four undefeated teams in the SEC. Florida is coming off a big win over Auburn last week that knocked the Tigers from the undefeated ranks. The Pick: LSU