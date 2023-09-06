WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A juvenile has been identified as the second suspect in a Fayetteville shooting.

Jaylin De’shon Caston, 17, was arrested on Aug. 29. He’s accused of two counts of terroristic act, three counts of first-degree battery, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of aggravated assault and one count of engaging in violent group activity.

The Washington County Prosecutor’s Office says that Caston is being charged as an adult.

A police report says that on Aug. 13, Fayetteville police responded to a shooting at Flash Market at 2333 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officers quickly located multiple witnesses, victims, damaged property and approximately 40 shell casings.

All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

The report says that a large group assembled in the Flash Market parking lot after 2:00 a.m. A witness informed officers that when the group was present, a man later identified as Jaylon Lee Powell, 20, displayed a firearm. A witness said he was involved in a dispute with someone.

The report says that moments later, the witness observed two additional unknown males appear from the north side of the parking lot with t-shirts covering their faces. Both reportedly possessed firearms. One was later identified as Caston.

Caston was later apprehended and admitted to being at the Flash Market on the night of Aug. 13. He stated that he was in possession of a firearm and did fire multiple rounds towards the group of people in self-defense.

The Washington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department says that there is potential for additional arrests in this case.