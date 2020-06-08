Second Bentonville protest sees less people but more peace

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizers came together to host a second protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

On June 1st, the first protest held in the Bentonville square ended in tear gas and damaged police cars. But June 7th, it was the opposite. There was organization, peace and structure.

“We’ve been in communications over the last few days, which I think is what makes this different than the prior event. Is that we’ve been in communication over the last few days, and we’ve set up some plans, we’ve set up some guidelines.” Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson said.

Organizers were in contact with both police and protesters the second time, allowing expectations to be clear. Such as, when to wrap things up.

“That really got us off to a start that’s on the right foot,” Simpson said.

Last week’s protest ended around midnight, after lots of commotion. According to Facebook, Sunday’s event was set to last until 2:30 a.m. Monday. But by 10 p.m. the square was empty.

“Having that party that is working with us, and is working with the groups that are out here tonight, and bridging some of those gaps to get it started so we don’t have those misunderstandings.” Simpson said.

He said strong communication led to a successful and peaceful demonstration.

“I think it’s what these protesters want, I think they want to get the word out, they wanna do it peacefully.” he said.