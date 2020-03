FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Another child has died from the flu in Arkansas.

This is according to the Department of Health.

The child is younger than 5-years-old.

This is the second pediatric death reported in Arkansas this flu season, the first in January.

As of Monday, 82 people have died from the flu in Arkansas, 13 more since reported last week.