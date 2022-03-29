FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — An Alexandria, La., physician pleaded guilty on March 29 to conspiring to violate three different federal statutes in connection with a scheme to defraud both federal and private workers’ compensation insurers.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Arkansas, Robert Clay Smith, 60, waived indictment by a grand jury and pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging him with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, wire fraud, and illegal remunerations, also known as “taking kickbacks”.

The release says court documents allege the basic premise of the scheme, which ran from 2013-17, was that people associated with a Rogers-based medical supply and billing company recruited Smith to dispense pain creams and patches to his workers’ compensation patients by offering him a split of the profits.

The Rogers company acted as the billing agent for Smith, handling all the paperwork and submitting the allegedly fraudulent claims to bother the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs, which covers all federal employees, and to private insurers as well.

The release says in exchange, Smith admitted, the company paid him 50-55% of the profits collected from successfully billing insurers at markups of 15 to 20 times what the medications actually cost.

The release says Smith, a Louisiana physician, made more than $650,000 from the scheme.

Smith admitted that in addition to receiving illegal kickbacks, he knew he did not have a license to dispense medications from his clinic, required under Louisiana law, and bought topical medications from the Rogers company and sold them to his workers’ compensation patients from his clinic.

Smith is the second doctor to plead guilty in connection with the federal investigation.

In July 2021, Dr. Robert Dale Bernauer Sr., another Louisiana doctor, pleaded guilty to conspiring with the same people in a scheme similar to the one for which Smith has accepted responsibility.

In October 2021, the company’s former billing director, Amanda Dawn Rains, pleaded guilty to participating in criminal conspiracies with the two doctors and others.

Smith may be sentenced to up to five years in prison, according to the release. His sentence will be determined at a later date.