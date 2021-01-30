Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine leaving people sick; plans for frontline workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Some people have reported feeling sick after getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For some frontline workers, plans are in place for this reaction. For others, the focus is to just get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible.

David Fortner with Mercy Hospital said because this vaccine causes a reaction, the hospital was strategic when deciding who gets this shot and when, to avoid an entire unit being out sick.

“We’re talking about fatigue, headache, maybe low grade fever, so certainly we wanna keep that in mind as we work through groups,” Fortner said. “You can’t take all of the staff in one unit and vaccinate them at the same time and then potentially- a day or two down the road- have some of those coworkers feeling bad.”

Meanwhile, Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Schools said they are not able to make these plans because they are trying to vaccinate as many school employees as possible as soon as they can.

However, Schaeffer said this does not appear to be a problem yet because he has not heard of many teachers needing to call in sick after that first shot, so hopefully this is the case with the second.

“What they do is they give you the shot and then you wait for 15 minutes to make sure you’re not going to have a reaction and then you leave and we did not see a single case of that,” Schaeffer said.

Springdale Schools and Mercy Hospital have not seen a situation where a lot of workers were out sick due to the first or second dose.