Second group pushing to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Melissa Fults, with the Arkansas chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, proposed the amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use.

The proposal was filed Thursday and would legalize marijuana use for Arkansans over the age of 21. The proposal would allow one cultivation facility per 300,000 residents.

Adults would be able to cultivate up to six marijuana seedlings and six mature marijuana plants under the proposal.

The Arkansas Adult Use and Expungement Marijuana Amendment would also expunge people with convictions for the possession, cultivation, manufacture, distribution or sale of less than 16 ounces of marijuana, six or fewer plants or paraphernalia used with marijuana. Fults said this will give people with past convictions more opportunities.

“Let them have their life back, let them be able to get a decent job, let them be able to better serve their state, or town, or their own families,” Fults said.

True Grass has also proposed an amendment for the 2022 ballot to legalize marijuana use.

Both groups will have to gather more than 89,000 signatures to get their initiatives on the ballot.

