Second highest numbers of community spread of COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas reports its second-highest number of community spread of the coronavirus.
A total of 106 people outside of prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 since yesterday.
Gov. Hutchinson said it reflects increased testing in the state.
“But, also the fact that we still have work to do in Arkansas and a reminder that we need to be careful,” Hutchinson said.
More than 39,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far this month inching closer to the state’s goal to test 60,000 by the end of May.
