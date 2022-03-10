JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department will be giving another update on Tuesday’s shooting which claimed the life of a JPD officer, and injured two others.

Our player above will carry our live feed of the press conference set for 4:00 PM this (Thursday) afternoon. This feed can also be watched on both on (KSNF) Channel 16 and (KODE) Channel 12. Reporter Gretchen Bolander will be live tonight to recap the press conference.

On Wednesday, JPD, Mayor Ryan Stanley, and other city leaders honored the injured officers involved as well as Corporal Ben Cooper who died as a result of his injuries sustained in the gunfight with Anthony Felix on March 8th.

Felix, a 40-year-old man, had a criminal record and multiple run-ins with law enforcement in Arizona before coming to Joplin. He also died after the firefight with police Tuesday. The following day, JPD would announce that Captain William Davis struck Felix and that Cpt. Davis was placed on administrative leave as per department policy.

Since that day, the department has been met with gracious support from the community through a gofund.me link and proceeds from a local shirt and sign design company.