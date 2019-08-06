Pedestrian hit by train in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A pedestrian was struck about 100 yards north of the train tracks near the intersection of Gregg and University Avenues Monday night, Aug. 5.

The pedestrian was on the tracks, according to railroad police.

Witnesses reported seeing police and first-responders everywhere.

The person was critically injured and taken to a hospital. Firefighters at the scene said the person was still alive as of 11:20 p.m. but is expected to not make it.

First-responders were dispatched shortly after 10:40 p.m.

This is a developing story.