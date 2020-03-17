Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Second set of human remains found in Fort Smith vacant house

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A second set of human remains was found in a vacant Fort Smith house where human remains were found on Sunday night.

Fort Smith Police responded to a call of unknown trouble on Sunday night. Upon arrival, human remains were found inside a vacant residence at the 400 block of North 12th St.‬

On Tuesday, March 17, a second set of human remains were discovered inside the location.

Due to the advanced state of decomposition on both bodies, they are being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for help with identification and causes of death.‬

If anyone has information they feel could be of assistance, they are urged to call the Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories