Secretary of Commerce announces relief for small businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Secretary of Commerce, Mike Preston, said business owners can apply for relief in three ways.

First is to apply for loans on the small business association website: sbc.gov/coronavirus

You can also call the local office at 501-324-7279.

And third is to apply for federal hud funding.

The state will set aside the $12 million for COVID-19 relief.

The Governor is still waiting on the U.S. Department of Housing and urban development for further guidance to use the money for general assistance and economic development.