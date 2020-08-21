Secretary of Education joins Fort Smith Chamber for virtual learning session

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Secretary of Education Johnny Key joined the Fort Smith Chamber members for a special virtual event.

The session gave an update on the Arkansas: Ready for Learning model, highlighting its vision and what to do in the case of COVID-19 breakouts in schools.

Key says the vision is to transform the state so Arkansas can lead the nation in student-focused education.

“We have to provide opportunities for students that find different career paths than what we did just 20-30 years ago and community engagement,” Key said.

Key said with planning and community support, the school districts will be able to overcome these challenges and have a successful school year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers