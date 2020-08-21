Secretary of Education joins Fort Smith Chamber for virtual learning session

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Secretary of Education Johnny Key joined the Fort Smith Chamber members for a special virtual event.

The session gave an update on the Arkansas: Ready for Learning model, highlighting its vision and what to do in the case of COVID-19 breakouts in schools.

Key says the vision is to transform the state so Arkansas can lead the nation in student-focused education.

“We have to provide opportunities for students that find different career paths than what we did just 20-30 years ago and community engagement,” Key said.

Key said with planning and community support, the school districts will be able to overcome these challenges and have a successful school year.