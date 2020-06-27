Secretary of State weighs in on absentee voting amid pandemic

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2020, file photo, a poll worker speaks with a voter as Minneapolis Early Voting Center opened, in Minneapolis. Early voting in the crush of Super Tuesday states that hold primaries on March 3 amounts to a parallel campaign for the Democratic nomination. While much of the focus is on who will come out on top in the traditional first four voting states, early voting will allow a much broader swath of voters to play a key role in picking the nominee. In Minnesota, in-person early voting began Jan. 17. Vermont’s deadline to mail out its absentee ballots was the same day. Many of the 14 Super Tuesday states will offer some form of early voting between now and mid-February. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Secretary of State weighs in on absentee voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sec. John Thurston released a statement yesterday, June 25, saying he believes that the current laws are sufficient to allow voters to request an absentee ballot.

Gov. Hutchinson said he hopes this solves the concern of people not being able to vote because of the virus.

“I want to have some further discussions on that, but if that is the interpretation then that to me looks to me like remedies the challenge that some of the voters were facing,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Gov. Hutchinson has said he would allow no-excuse absentee voting if needed.