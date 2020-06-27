Secretary of State weighs in on absentee voting amid pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Secretary of State weighs in on absentee voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sec. John Thurston released a statement yesterday, June 25, saying he believes that the current laws are sufficient to allow voters to request an absentee ballot.
Gov. Hutchinson said he hopes this solves the concern of people not being able to vote because of the virus.
“I want to have some further discussions on that, but if that is the interpretation then that to me looks to me like remedies the challenge that some of the voters were facing,” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Gov. Hutchinson has said he would allow no-excuse absentee voting if needed.