FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Maple Street in Fayetteville will be closed to public traffic between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive beginning Friday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. until halftime of the game on Saturday, November 6.

All lanes will re-open at halftime on Saturday.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise extreme caution in the area during this time.