FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” Crews are continuing work on the Morningside Drive 24-inch Waterline Replacement Project.

The project requires closing the roadway between 15th Street (Highway 16) and Pump Station Road, for 24 hours a day from Wednesday, April 29 until Wednesday, May 6.

The weather could delay the project timeline.



Detours will be marked.

Use extreme caution when traveling in the work area and allow yourself extra travel time.