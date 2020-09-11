Section of N. Azalea Terrace closed from September 14 through 18

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — N. Azalea Terrace, between Country Way and Magnolia Drive, will be closed from Monday, September 14 through Friday, September 18.

Crews will be working on the roadway for safety improvements associated with the Niokaska Creek Trail construction.

Drivers should consider using Old Wire Road or Crossover Road to bypass the work zone; detour signs will be posted.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will have access to the area but should use caution.

The road is closed for the installation of a raised crosswalk one the Niokaska Creek Trail.

This is the final step to finish of the 3-mile-long trail connection from Mission Boulevard to Mud Creek Trail at Old Missouri Road.

Features of the trail include a sidewalk and two-way protected bike lane along Old Wire Road, bicycle-specific signals at Township Street, updated trails within Gulley Park, and lighting.

The Niokaska Creek Trail is anticipated to be fully complete by October and will provide trail access for more than 4,000 residents living within 1/4 mile of the project.

For more information on Fayetteville’s Trail Construction Program, please visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/trailconstruction.