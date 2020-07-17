Section of Niokaska Creek Trail to close for construction July 20

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Construction crews will begin work on a section of the Niokaska Creek Trail from Azalea Terrace to Gulley Park July 20.

The project includes replacing the existing surface with a 12-foot-wide concrete trail and installing lighting.

This section of the trail will be closed during construction.

Park users accessing Gulley Park from Azalea will be directed to detour to Country Way to enter the park.

The work is expected to take about a month to complete.

This construction is part of a larger Niokaska Creek Trail extension project that will ultimately connect Gulley Park and Sweetbriar Park.

The complete trail will be over three miles in length and connect an estimated 4,000 residents within 1/4 mile of the trail system, as directed in the City’s Active Transportation Plan.