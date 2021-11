BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NW “A” Street between NW 2nd Street and NW 3rd Street will be closed between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. each day through Friday, November 5.

The closure is necessary in order to remove equipment, according to a release from the city of Bentonville. Weather or other unforeseen circumstances could postpone this closure.

Please contact Tony Davis, Street Manager with the City of Bentonville, at (479) 271-3130 with any questions about this closure.