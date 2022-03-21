FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Monday a section of the Razorback Regional Greenway will be temporarily detoured for ongoing construction to develop “The Ramble.”

According to a press release, the detour begins today, March 21 for the stretch of the Frisco Trail between W. Center Street and W. Prairie Street where pedestrians will be pivoted to nearby S. Gregg Avenue.

The City says the detour is anticipated to last until May 6 and Greenway traffic should be cautious of infrequent vehicular traffic. Traffic barrels will warn trail traffic of adjacent work areas, where applicable.

The City also asks walkers, runners, and cyclists to observe detours and other signs on trails and provide adequate distance between themselves and construction work.

Matt Mihalevich, trails coordinator for the City of Fayetteville, said the surface condition of some areas of Gregg are sub-optimal, and special care should be taken to avoid rough areas.

When complete, the Ramble will be a dynamic 50-acre outdoor public space that will help to revitalize Fayetteville’s downtown area and create a destination for residents and visitors alike. It will showcase and celebrate local arts culture and help link together several key cultural institutions in the area.

The project is funded by the 2019 Cultural Arts Corridor bond, one of nine bonds approved by Fayetteville residents. To learn more, click here.