BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Due to utility construction along the trail, a portion of the Razorback Greenway will close temporarily this week.

According to a press release, the section through Town Branch Park in Bentonville will be closed from E. Central Avenue to SE Henry Street. A temporary detour is expected to be in place for one week beginning on July 28.

“Please bear in mind that construction delays could occur due to weather or other unanticipated events,” the city stated in the release. “The City of Bentonville apologizes for the inconvenience and disruption and is working quickly to reopen this portion of trail on the Razorback Greenway.”