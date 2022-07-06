FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The stretch of Zion Road in Fayetteville from College Avenue to Old Missouri Road is open for traffic, according to the city of Fayetteville.

A post on the city’s Facebook page from July 1 says drivers can now go down College Avenue to Joyce Boulevard using the new roundabout on Old Missouri Road.

The city says the section of the road from Cape Dutch Avenue to Old Missouri will be gravel until it is paved around the beginning of August.

Zion Road from Old Missouri Road to Crossover Road remains closed as construction continues.

Improvements to the road include water mains, sanitary sewer, roadway and drainage, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping.