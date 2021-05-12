Section of Zion Road in Fayetteville to be closed for construction starting May 17

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The section of Zion Road from Vantage Drive to Old Missouri Road will be closed beginning May 17, according to the city of Fayetteville.

The closing will allow workers to install a new sewer line under the existing roadway. The road will be closed 24 hours a day through June 29. Traffic will be detoured around the construction area.

Drivers traveling east on Zion Road will detour south on Vantage Drive to Joyce Boulevard, then turn left on Joyce and head east toward Old Missouri Road. Drivers will then turn left on Old Missouri Road until they return to Zion Road.

Drivers heading west on Zion Road will detour south on Old Missouri Road, then turn right on Joyce Boulevard and head west until they reach Vantage Drive. Drivers will then turn right on Vantage Drive and head north until they return to Zion Road.

The city says the Zion Road improvements project is part of a 2019 transportation bond program designed to create an improved connection between Highway 265 and College Avenue.

The project includes roadway improvements, bicycle accommodations and sidewalks.

The city says improvements to the corridor will offer a safer connection for all users as well as additional opportunities for residential and commercial development.

The city also advises extreme caution when traveling in the area of construction, and to allow extra travel time or consider an alternate route.