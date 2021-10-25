Section of Zion Road in Fayetteville to be closed starting on November 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A section of Zion Rd. in Fayetteville will be closed beginning November 1.

Ongoing improvement construction to Zion Road between Vantage Drive and N. Crossover Road has necessitated the closure of Zion Road to through traffic in phases, according to a news release from the city.

Beginning November 1, construction will enter the second phase of an ongoing project, requiring that Zion Road be closed entirely between the east side of the entry to Park Lake Apartments and Old Missouri Road. This phase of construction is expected to continue through the end of the year.

The closure will allow contractors to work on roadway widening and realignment and to install storm drains and sanitary sewers for this portion of the project.

The release says as the storm drain being constructed on the south side of the new roadway is within the existing roadway, the work will cause the street to be too narrow to allow vehicles to travel through.

Property owners and residents between Vantage Drive and Park Lake Apartments will have full access from the west. Access to the Cornerstone Animal Hospital and for construction vehicles to the Sagely Place Subdivision will be maintained from the east.

Detour routes around construction will be marked as indicated on the above map. Detour routes around construction are also shown. Drivers are asked to be observant and use extra care when driving in this area.

Two additional phases of construction on Zion Road are planned for the future. The construction is expected to be completed in March, 2022.

Any questions or comments may be directed to Melissa Boyd by email at mboyd@fayetteville-ar.gov or by phone at 479-444-3415.