FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Starting on October 11, several sections of Centennial Park in Fayetteville will be closed to the public through October 17.

According to a press release, the closures are needed as part of this weekend’s OZCX Festival featuring the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) 2022 Cyclo-cross World Cup. That event will be held at the park from Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 16.

The World Cup and Chasing Gold racecourses, as well as a good portion of the event-specific areas of the park, will be closed through Monday, October 17. These trails are being closed ahead of time for event setup and to keep them in the best shape for competition, as well as immediately after for event cleanup. The event is one of only two Cyclo-cross World Cup races to take place in the United States this year.

Spectators driving to the event are asked to use a free shuttle service from Baum-Walker Stadium. There will be no parking at Centennial Park for the general public and cars will be turned away.

The majority of the soft-surface trails at Centennial Park will remain open throughout the weekend, including the Fayetteville Traverse. Event promotors are offering complimentary bike valet for spectators who elect to pedal/hike to the event.

Centennial Park was the host site of last year’s UCI 2021 Cyclo-cross World Cup, as well as the UCI 2022 Cyclo-cross World Championships held in January. One of the fastest growing disciplines in cycling, cyclo-cross shares similarities with mountain bike racing, cross-country cycling and criterium racing.

Cyclo-cross courses are twisty, hilly, wet, muddy and full of obstacles that require riders to dismount and carry their bikes at times. With relatively short courses, it gives spectators a front row view of all the action.

For more event information, including the race schedule and a venue map, please visit cyclocrossfayettevillear.com.