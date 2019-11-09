Security seminar teaches churches how to respond to active shooters

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A security seminar is teaching churches what to do in the case of an active shooter.

On Friday (Nov. 8), the one day seminar covered everything safety-wise from the parking lot to the pulpit, and bandaids to bullets.

The presentation was put on for everyone from church greeters to those in leadership, and discussed how to identify suspicious behavior and respond to threats.

It also provided an overview of lockdown procedures and de-escalating strategies.

It was held at the Evangel Temple in Fort Smith.

Instructor Tim Peterson of Strategos International says it’s important to create a culture of awareness to be prepared for a number of emergencies.

“It’s not just some of those hot buttoned items. It’s a violent intruder, but also covering things from medical response to severe weather events, or those types of things,” he said.

The seminar applies to any religious organization, whether it’s a church, synagogue, or mosque.

For more information about the seminar, click HERE.