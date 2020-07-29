Seechi Day Science Fair canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 15th Annual Secchi Day Science Fair at Prairie Creek Park on Beaver Lake in Rogers has been canceled due to the pandemic.

The event was scheduled for August 15.

Instead, the public is invited to participate online in a virtual event with videos and photos of environmental and water education activities for local citizens and friends around the world to learn from.

More information will be available on Beaver Water District’s website as well as social media pages.

Secchi Day sampling activities will continue this year with all the necessary precautions to ensure everyone is safe.