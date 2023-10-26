FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says medical marijuana sales surpassed $211.3 million 44,979 pounds were sold from January 1 to September.

According to the Arkansas DFA, the sales hit $23.3 million in August and $23.2 million in September with 10,765 pounds bought in the two-month period.

Comparing 2023 to 2022, the DFA says sales through nine months of 2022 totaled $205 million as opposed to $211.3 million for the same year.

The DFA says Arkansas has collected $23.5 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana in 2023. More than $113 million in tax revenue has been collected since 2019.

“Overall, patients have spent more than $965 million on medical marijuana purchases since the industry launched in May 2019,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “This included $31 million in 2019, $182 million in 2020, $265 million in 2021, $276 million in 2022 and $211 million through September this year. With monthly sales averaging $23.4 million, we remain on track to set a new sales record this year.”

Suite 443 in Hot Springs led dispensaries in August and September sales with 1,103 pounds sold, according to the DFA. Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood followed with 939 pounds.

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet November 2 at 3 p.m.

Total medical marijuana sales for August 2023 in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley

The Releaf Center (Bentonville, opened August 7, 2019) sold 268.40 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

The Source (Bentonville, opened August 15, 2019) sold 180.00 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

The Hill (Fayetteville, formerly Acanza, opened September 14, 2019) sold 192.12 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville, opened November 20, 2019) sold 240.04 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

The Greenery (Fort Smith, opened December 18, 2019) sold 119.99 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Enlightened Cannabis for People (Clarksville, opened August 7, 2020) sold 57.56 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Osage Creek Dispensary (Eureka Springs, opened June 18, 2021) sold 71.78 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Good Day Farm Van Buren (opened March 7, 2022) sold 80.77 pounds of medical marijuana in August.

Total medical marijuana sales for September 2023 in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley