Select Washington Regional facilities closed February 16

Washington Regional facilities closed February 16

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Washington Regional updated its inclement weather operations for Tuesday, February 16.

In-person appointments at primary care and specialty clinics are canceled, with the exception of HerHealth Clinic which is offering limited in-person appointmentsAffected patients will be given the option of a virtual visit if appropriate or will be able to reschedule. 

Washington Regional drive-thru COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccination events are canceled through Thursday, February 16 due to cold temperatures and additional winter weather expected this week. 

Individuals with vaccination appointments will be contacted to reschedule.

Individuals who need COVID-19 testing through Thursday can be seen at the Urgent Care facility in Fayetteville, which will be open during normal business hours. 

Washington Regional Urgent Care locations in Bentonville, Harrison, Rogers, and Springdale will be open at 9 a.m. tomorrow, weather permitting. 

