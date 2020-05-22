LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Now that the state’s pandemic unemployment assistance website is back up and running, thousands of self-employed Arkansans are finally getting financial relief.
Gov. Hutchinson said as of noon today, 7,105 claims have already been paid and tonight 3,000 more will be sent out.
Hutchinson said if you have a claim pending and received an email this morning you’re encouraged to go online so your claim can be processed and you can get the funding.
“I’m grateful for all of those that have worked hard to get that money out and I’m delighted that money is being sent out, really as we speak,” Hutchinson said.
The governor adds there will be 60 to 70 people working over the weekend and on the upcoming holiday to handle call center calls and to process claims.
He said the best way to submit yours is online.
