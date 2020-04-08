Self-employed to wait at least three weeks for unemployment assistance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those are self-employed will have to wait at least three weeks to receive any unemployment help says Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Michael Preston.

This news affects independent contractors, freelancers and gig workers who fall under pandemic unemployment assistance in the federal cares act.

Preston says states are required to build an entire new system to process the unemployment claims.

“Our team is partnering with other state departments and some outside contractors to build the system as quick as we possibly can but stick with us i know it’s going to be a couple challenging weeks ahead.”



Preston also says once the system is up and running, unemployment payments will be backdated to the initial date of financial loss. He reminds self-employed works to not apply for state unemployment at this time.