Semester uncertain for Northwest Arkansas students

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday (March 27) was the last day of spring break for students. However, they’ll be kept home a little longer due to COVID-19 concerns.

Communications director for the Springdale School District, Rick Schaeffer says students were given alternative method of instruction, or AMI, packets for ten days on their last day of school. As of now five lessons should be done.

However, teachers are currently working on curriculum that will last about two more weeks.

Schaeffer says it’s unclear how these days will impact the rest of the school year.

“Originally, the way it was set up is you could count as many as ten AMI days,” Schaeffer says. “Governor Hutchinson obviously, with the situation being as it is has waived that and now he’s giving us ten more which takes us through April 17.”

Schaeffer also says it’s unlikely graduation will be held at the Bud Walton arena as originally planned, especially considering the University of Arkansas is postponing its graduation ceremonies there. Right now there’s no alternate plan in place, but it’s being discussed.

As for prom, Schaeffer says the hope is that it can still go on as planned.

“A lot of females have invested a lot in dresses,” Schaeffer says. “Some of the guys have tuxedos. We hope they don’t have to waste that money, but at this point that’s just in the unknown category because we’ve got to find out how far we’re going to go before we actually go back to school.”

School is scheduled to stat again April 20.