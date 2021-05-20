Semi rollover backs up traffic on Interstate 49 North in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A tractor trailer rollover is backing up traffic on Interstate 49 northbound on Thursday morning.

According to a highway incident report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident is impacting traffic in all lanes near mile marker 90.9.

The incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Tuesday. As of 7:38 a.m., iDriveArkansas maps show traffic remains extremely congested in the area.

A suggested reroute is business 71 north of Bentonville.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for further updates.

