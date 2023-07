SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: ARDOT says the accident has been cleared.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A semi-truck accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Springdale on July 17.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, that accident happened on mile marker 71.6 headed south. The accident affects the left and center lanes as well as the left shoulder.

Updates on the accident and other traffic information can be found on iDrive Arkansas.