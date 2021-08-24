Semi-truck driver dies after driving into Arkansas River

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The driver of a semi-truck dies after driving off the road and into the Arkansas River.

According to a Facebook post from the Mulberry Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident south of Vine Prairie Park involving a semi-truck around 8:30 p.m. August 22.

The department says crews found the trailer partially submerged with the cab almost completely under water.

Firemen and a bystander attempted to locate the driver in the cab but could not find them.

At that point, the Crawford County Dive Team was called in for a recovery effort.

The department says several large wreckers were called in to remove the truck from the river bank.

The truck was pulled out of the river and the driver was found dead.

The accident is still under investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s office.

