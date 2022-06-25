WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: As of 12:45 p.m. traffic has cleared but first responders are still on the scene.

Live feed from ArDOT shows traffic slowly moving since 12:00 p.m.

There are no injuries reported at this time the incident report states.

A semi-truck fire has stopped traffic northbound on interstate 49. Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a “vehicle fire” at 11:30 a.m. on mile marker 69.4.

Springdale and Johnson Fire Department are on the scene.

This is a developing story.