MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A semi-truck rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Mountainburg on July 19.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes are impacted, and traffic is being diverted through Mountainburg.

ARDOT says the accident happened at mile marker 28.3. There are no injuries.

Updates on the accident and other traffic information can be found on iDrive Arkansas.