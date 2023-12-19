BARLING, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A semi truck rollover accident caused an oil and diesel spill on Highway 22 and Highway 549 in Barling on December 19.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the accident happened headed east on Highway 22 at mile 8.8 and is impacting all lanes.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, traffic will be impacted and drivers should expect delays.

The sheriff’s office says police, fire, EMS and hazmat crews are responding to the accident.

More information on this accident and other traffic conditions can be found on iDrive Arkansas.

This is an ongoing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.