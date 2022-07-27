SEMINOLE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 27, the Seminole, Oklahoma Police Department announced that it is investigating the murder of a toddler.

According to a press release, the police department received a tip reporting a possible child death just before 11 p.m. on July 26. After securing a search warrant early on July 27, officers discovered the burned remains of a toddler at 148 Old Highway 99 South in Seminole.

The investigation led detectives to a crime scene at 1322 Timmons, in Seminole. That is the home of Chad Jennings, 32 and his girlfriend Katherine Penner, 31.

With the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, District 22 Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, Jennings and Penner were arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail at 5:13 a.m.

Jennings is facing charges of first degree murder, child abuse by injury and conspiracy, while Penner is facing charges of accessory to murder, child abuse by injury and desecration of a human corpse.

The Seminole Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) with processing both crime scenes. The Medical Examiner’s Office reported to the scene to assist with determining the cause of death and the identity of the toddler. The ATF is also assisting with the ongoing investigation.