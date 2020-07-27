Sen. Boozman backs legislation to help fund child care centers around the state

The Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020 would provide nine months of financial assistance to providers like Slaton, and childcare centers that need help reopening.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman backs a proposal to fund child care centers across the state.

Some child care centers, like Kiddie Campus in Fayetteville, never closed when the pandemic hit.

So, owner Robin Slaton tells KNWA/Fox 24 any sort of financial help right now would make a huge difference.

Slaton said by not closing, the business took huge financial hits that it’s still trying to recover from.

The Back to Work Child Care Grants Act of 2020 would provide nine months of financial assistance to providers like her, and childcare centers that need help reopening.

Slaton said if she received that money, it would go toward creating competitive wages to attract more qualified employees.

She said she’d also like to use some empty space in her building to provide a place for kids to do online school if they can’t do it at home.

“Overall, I’m just very thankful that the state of Arkansas really seems to have gotten behind the childcare industry,” she said. “They seem to see the importance of us, that we truly are that essential business that allows other essential employees to go to work.”

If Arkansas lawmakers approve this proposal, a provider must be following all local and state health guidelines to receive this funding.