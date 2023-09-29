WASHINGTON D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two senators want federal grants to enhance mental health services for college athletes.

Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) introduced the bipartisan bill, Targeting Emotional Mental Stability Act, or TEAMS Act. If passed, it would allow college athletes to be eligible for a grant program that combats mental health issues.

“Collegiate athletics are incredibly demanding on student-athletes and create a unique pressure unfamiliar to most of their classmates,” Boozman said. “The TEAMS Act will improve access to resources and support their mental health needs as they navigate school, sports, and other aspects of life. I’m proud to lead this initiative so we can help these competitors succeed on and off the field.”

The Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant Program would use funding from the TEAMS Act to create:

Mental health care services

Peer-to-peer counseling

24/7 crisis lines

Training for students and staff on how to respond to students exhibiting signs of mental distress

Campus-wide measures to address the stigma associated with seeking help

“As a former college athlete, I know the immense stress and demands our college athletes face to excel both in sports and academics,” Booker said. “It is crucial that our college athletes have the mental health resources and care they need to succeed in all aspects of their lives on and off the field. This legislation will provide more access to mental health resources to provide the necessary support our college athletes need for their health and well-being.”