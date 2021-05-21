Sen. Boozman, Crawford County officials assess tornado damage

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman joined Crawford County officials to assess recent tornado and flood damage.

County Judge Dennis Gilstrap says flooding from a few weeks ago amounted to nearly $1 million in damages.

On top of that, three EF 1 tornadoes piled on even more damage and costs to the county.

Gilstrap says help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be a big factor in covering costs for the cities that were impacted.

“That’s big when you’re talking about the amount of debris we’ve been working with and the city of Van Buren has had a tremendous — they really got hit hard,” Gilstrap said.

Gilstrap says FEMA will be in Crawford County next week to assess the flood damage.

