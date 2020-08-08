Sen. Boozman discusses upcoming school year with school officials

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman was in Rogers to discuss the upcoming school year.

Boozman met with the Superintendent and board members for Rogers Public Schools to see how schools are preparing to safely reopen for teachers and students.

He says he was impressed with what he saw today.

“I’m very much encouraged by the, seeing the various ways that we’re going to keep our children safe, keep our teachers safe, and really importantly if it’s humanly possible to keep our children in school,” he said.

Boozman said he thinks lawmakers will send additional funding to schools in the future as needed during the pandemic.

