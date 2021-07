FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman was in Fayetteville on July 8 hearing pitches from non-profit organizations during the Pitch with a Purpose event.

The senator was at the Fayetteville library to use the event as an opportunity to have discussions with the organization about what services they provide and what resources they need to better serve veterans.

Leaders from 15 area groups made their pitches to the senator.