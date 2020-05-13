Live Now
COVID-19 Relief Text-a-Thon: Text COVID19NWA to 71777

Sen. Boozman honors fallen officers during Police Week

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In recognition of National Police Week, U.S. Senator John Boozman honored those Arkansans whose lives were tragically cut short in the line of duty.

Sen. Boozman said he wants to thank our law enforcement officers for their bravery, noting that it takes a special person to put their life on the line to protect our community and we will forever remember them as heroes.

This year, the names of 307 fallen officers will be added to the national law enforcement officer’s memorial in Washington DC, including five Arkansans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers