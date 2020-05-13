Sen. Boozman honors fallen officers during Police Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In recognition of National Police Week, U.S. Senator John Boozman honored those Arkansans whose lives were tragically cut short in the line of duty.

Sen. Boozman said he wants to thank our law enforcement officers for their bravery, noting that it takes a special person to put their life on the line to protect our community and we will forever remember them as heroes.

This year, the names of 307 fallen officers will be added to the national law enforcement officer’s memorial in Washington DC, including five Arkansans.