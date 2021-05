WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas alongside Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine introduce a bill to help military spouses find jobs and affordable childcare.

The Jobs and Childcare for Military Families Act of 2021 would expand the work opportunity tax credit to incentivize businesses to hire military spouses.

It would also create dependent care savings accounts for military families to save pre-tax dollars from their paychecks to pay for out-of-pocket childcare expenses.