WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 17, Senator John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced bipartisan legislation to help alleviate the health care provider shortage by easing the economic burden on medical and dental students.

According to a press release, the Resident Education Deferred Interest (REDI) Act would allow for a pause on student loan interest accrual and principal loan repayment for medical and dental students while serving in their residencies or internships.

As our population ages, it’s important to have health care providers who can care for patients, no matter where they live. With the predicted shortage of medical professionals, we must encourage students to pursue careers in medicine and make it easier for them to manage the financial burdens generated during their education. This legislation is a practical approach to address that problem and I’m pleased to join Senator Rosen in taking this step to break down barriers for future physicians and dentists. Sen. John Boozman

Last year, the senator introduced the bipartisan Physician Shortage Reduction Act of 2021, legislation to significantly increase Medicare-supported doctor training slots. That followed efforts during the 116th Congress that sought to gradually lift the caps on Medicare-supported doctor training slots.