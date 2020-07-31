Sen. Boozman introduces legislation that would cut down on VA backlog

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator John Boozman introducing legislation that would cut down on VA backlog for those applying for disability.

The bill would allow more healthcare providers to conduct the medical exams that are required for veterans applying for disability benefits.

Veterans have to complete a compensation and pension exam to verify their medical condition in order to be eligable for VA benefits.

Boozman said the bill would give veterans specifically those in rural areas more access to getting those exams and more quickly recieve much needed benefits.

Since 2019 the VA backlog has more than tripled nationwide. Right now, more than 1500 veterans are waiting for a C&P exam.