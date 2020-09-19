Sen. Boozman met with local fire chiefs to discuss pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S Senator John Boozman met with the fire chiefs in Northwest Arkansas today to learn how they are serving their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senator got the hear what kind of challenges they face and how fire stations are adapting to health guidelines.

“These things like having a great fire department which we are so blessed with in Arkansas, it’s like turning on the lights we just take it for granted,” Boozman said.

Boozman went on to thank the fire teams for continuing to keep our communities safe.