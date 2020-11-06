Sen. Boozman met with school leaders to discuss child nutrition

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Senator John Boozman met with school leaders to make sure kids are getting all the food that they need during the pandemic.

He visited with school officials in Pike, Montgomery and Sebastian counties today.

At the meetings, they discussed federal school nutrition programs.

The USDA has recently relaxed some rules that help make sure children continue to get school meals throughout the rest of the year even if they are learning virtually.

“I want to know how those are working and also if there’s other things we need to provide additional flexibility regarding meals or really any other things as we go forward with additional legislation,” Boozman said.

Boozman said they also discussed other needs like PPE and access to vaccines.

